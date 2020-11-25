Cambodian PM to Attend the Opening Ceremony of 17th ASEAN-China Expo 2020

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padel Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will participate in the opening ceremony of the 17th ASEAN-China Expo 2020, to be held on Nov. 27, 2020 via videoconference, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

This Exposition, themed “Jointly Building the Belt and Road, and Invigorating Digital Economy Cooperation”, will emphasise on boosting regional economic recovery in the post-Covid-19 era and maintaining the strong momentum of deepening ASEAN-China Cooperation.

In his keynote remarks at this important event, Samdech Techo Prime Minister will highlight the need for stronger commitment to uphold multilateralism and international cooperation in order to address the severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. He will underline the importance of developing digital society and economy to adapt to the new normal, strengthen resilience and sustainable socio-economic development and achieve further progress.

Anyway, Samdech Techo Prime Minister will also touch on Cambodia’s endeavour to foster digitalisation of production, industry, services and public administration, while carrying out resolute reform measures to improve business and investment environment.

ASEAN-China Expo is an important platform for economic cooperation and exchanges between ASEAN and China. It offers great opportunities for Cambodia to expand and diversify its export market, attract more foreign direct investment and promote collaboration on all fronts with participating countries.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press