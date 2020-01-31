Cambodian PM to Attend the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) World Summit

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will lead a high delegation to attend the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) World Summit 2020 on Peace, Security and Human Development in the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Feb. 03-05, 2020.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFA-IC) made public this evening, Samdech Techo Prime Minister will be accompanied by H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as well as a number of senior government officials and business leaders from the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce.

During his stay, Samdech Techo Prime Minister will meet with H.E. Moon Jae-in, President of the ROK, to discuss bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues of common interests. Besides, Samdech Techo will also participate in a luncheon hosted by H.E. Chung Sye-kyun, Prime Minister of the ROK.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address on the Summit's theme "Peace, Security and Human Development, along with other foreign dignitaries attending the UPF World Summit 2020.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister will also meet with members of the Cambodian community, students and workers who are residing and working in the ROK.

The Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of Korea have enjoyed cordial ties and excellent collaboration in many areas such as trade, investment, employment and education.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press