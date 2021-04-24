Cambodian PM to Deliver an Opening Speech at 77th UN-ESCAP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will deliver an opening speech in the format of pre-recorded video at the 77th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (77th UN-ESCAP).

The event will be held in Bangkok, Thailand on April 26 at the invitation of H.E. Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of ESCAP, pointed out a press release of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister’s speech will focus on the impact of COVID-19 on global economy; the urgent need of COVID-19 vaccine; and the recovery plan from the COVID-19 crisis, it underlined.

Under the theme “Building back better from crises through regional cooperation in Asia and the Pacific”, the 77th session will discuss ways to further strengthen regional cooperation and greater connectivity and to build resilience in different crises, taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery from its socio-economic impact, the same source said.

The session will also review the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in Asia and the Pacific, it added.

H.E. Ly Thuch, Senior Minister and President of the National Committee for ESCAP (NC-ESCAP) will also participate in the above said session in a hybrid format.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press