Cambodian PM to Go to Beijing Today

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will fly from the Republic of Korea to Beijing, China this afternoon before returning to Cambodia.

As planned, I'll leave South Korea to Wuhan city of China's Hubei province to visit the 23 Cambodian students pursuing their studies there. But last night, at 11:00, Chinese Foreign Ministry replied that they cannot arrange my visit to Wuhan because the city is in complete lockdown and the students are also not allowed to leave their dormitory, said the Premier in a Facebook post this morning.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, as they understand his concerns for his compatriots in China, the Chinese side permits him to go to Beijing to meet with Chinese leaders and to learn about the attention of the Chinese government given to the Cambodian people and students in Wuhan as well as in the whole country.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also thanked his dear compatriots for loving him and wanting him to be in good health.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press