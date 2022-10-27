Cambodian PM to Have Telephone Conversation with Ukrainian President Soon

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, said he may hold talks with Ukrainian President H.E. Volodymyr Zelenskyy soon via a phone call.

This information was shared this morning by Samdech Techo Hun Sen on his official Facebook page.

“If there is no change and with the timing coordinated through the ongoing diplomatic process, I will meet with the President of Ukraine [Volodymyr Zelenskyy] by telephone in the coming days,” he said.

Last week, Spokesperson of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Chum Sounry said ASEAN is in the internal process to enable Ukraine to sign the Instrument of Accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

If it is arranged in time, there will be a signing ceremony during the upcoming ASEAN Summits and Related Summits and Ukraine foreign minister has to participate, he underlined in a text message to AKP.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press