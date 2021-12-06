Cambodian PM to Meet Myanmar Foreign Minister Tomorrow

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen said tomorrow he will hold talks with Myanmar’s foreign minister and the possibility of his visit to Nay Pyi Taw is high.

“If we do not work with the authorities in Myanmar, who do we have to work with?” he asked at the inauguration ceremony for the official use of National Road No. 11 and Prey Veng road with the total length 96.48 kilometres from Neak Loeung, Junction with NR No. 1, Prey Veng province to Thnal Totoeung, Junction with NR No. 7 Thbong Khmum province this morning.

“We do not go far beyond the principles and Charter of ASEAN, but we cannot apply the United Nations’ formula in ASEAN,” he underlined

The structure of the United Nations is not the structure of ASEAN, so the model of the United Nations cannot be used with ASEAN, he added.

The ASEAN Charter states that ASEAN has no right to expel any member and that ASEAN’s decision is made in the spirit of consensus, he stressed.

Regarding the ASEAN Charter, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen recalled that at a summit in 2007 in Cebu, the Philippines, Cambodia led the discussion and also had the support from Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam regarding a point about the ASEAN’s decision to expel any ASEAN member if it committed a serious mistake.

“On the occasion, I raised some questions: who is the judge of the serious mistake case? What is the serious mistake of dismissal? At that time, no leader answered, so to maintain the ASEAN’s solidarity and prosperity, consensus is the priority,” he underlined.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press