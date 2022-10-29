Cambodian PM to Meet Ukrainian President by Phone on Nov. 1

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has confirmed that he will hold a telephone conversation with President of Ukraine H.E. Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Nov. 1, 2022.

The schedule was revealed by the Cambodian Premier while he was presiding over a distribution ceremony of rice seeds and foodstuffs to nearly 7,000 farmer families affected by floods in Kampong Thom province this morning.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen continued that he let the Ukrainian side decide on the meeting time because the two countries are 4 hours apart, so they could meet at 15:00 pm or 16:00 pm (time in Cambodia) or 11:00 or 12:00 (time in Ukraine).

According to the Prime Minister, the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Spain would come to Cambodia to sign the Instrument of Accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), on the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits to be held from Nov. 8 to 13 in Phnom Penh

Russian President H.E. Vladimir Putin has also been invited to attend the forthcoming summits in Cambodia,, but there has been no response yet.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press