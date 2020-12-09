Cambodian PM to Participate in the “Leader-level virtual Climate Ambition Summit” This Weekend

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will take part in the “Leader-level virtual Climate Ambition Summit” to be held on Dec. 12, 2020, at the invitation from world leaders.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen was invited by H.E. António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General, H.E. Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, H.E. Emmanuel Macron, President of France, H.E. Sebastián Piñera Echenique, President of Chile, and H.E. Giuseppe Conte, Prime Minister of Italy.

The upcoming Summit will be held via videoconference in the format of pre-recorded video, to mark the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

This Summit will provide the platform for Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change to announce ambitious new commitments relating to (1) new more ambitious nationally determined contributions; (2) long-term strategies setting out a pathway to net zero emissions; (3) climate finance commitments and (4) ambitious adaptation plans and underlying policies.

In his substantive remarks, Samdech Techo Prime Minister will underline the severe impacts of climate change on world socio-economic development, which need addressing through collective efforts. Samdech Techo will also highlight Cambodia’s commitment to combatting climate change with clear and effective measures and strategies, although Cambodia has less greenhouse gas emissions at the global level.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press