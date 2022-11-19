Cambodian PM to Resume Work from Tomorrow

AKP Phnom Penh, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will resume his busy schedule from tomorrow after tested negative for the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook message this evening, the Premier said his COVID-19 tests were completely negative, and the doctors who had treated him have issued a certificate on the end of his treatment.

“From this Sunday and throughout the week, I have a full programme, but definitely not too tired,” he said, thanking all compatriots for their concern and wish for his prompt recovery.

In the certificate dated Nov. 19, the group of doctors treating Samdech Techo Hun Sen announced to end the treatment after he had negative COVID-19 result, for both rapid and PCR tests.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister is not required to continue the quarantine and can resume his noble mission for the nation as usual, underlined the source.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press