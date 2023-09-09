Cambodian PM to Travel to China Next Week

Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet this morning revealed his second overseas trip after he took office as the Prime Minister of Cambodia in late August.

During a get-together with some 18,000 workers and employees in Samrong Torng district, Kampong Speu province, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet said he will lead a delegation to China next week.

“On Sept. 14, I will attend the China-ASEAN Expo in China,” he pointed out.

During the 26th ASEAN-China Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet also stated about this planned trip. He mentioned that he will attend the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) in Nanning and pay a visit to Beijing for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Summit.

Cambodia recognised the common interests of the nearly-three-decade of good relations between China and ASEAN, underlined the Premier.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse