December 27, 2022

Cambodia News Gazette

Cambodian PM to Visit Maldives and Laos Early Next Year

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, this morning said that he would pay a visit to Maldives and Laos early next year.
At the groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction and upgrading of the 95.27-kilometre-long National Road No. 41 in Kampong Speu province, the Premier said Maldives is a small country, but can be a major market for the Cambodian rice.
“Maldives tourism market is big; therefore, the country can buy Cambodian rice for its tourists,” he explained.
For his trip to Laos, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said it will be an official visit, followed by a meeting of political parties there.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press

