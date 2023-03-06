Cambodian PM Warns of Colour Revolution in the Kingdom

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has re-appealed to his compatriots to join hands in preventing the colour revolution in the country.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony for nearly 2,000 trainees and students of the Institute of New Khmer Generation at the Chroy Changvar International Convention and Exhibition Centre this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said peace is so important and all have to take part in maintaining it.

“We do not allow anyone to commit any act that make Cambodia plunge into war (again). We will not tolerate anyone, both Cambodians and foreigners, who intend to destroy peace in Cambodia under the pretext of democracy and human rights,” the Premier underlined.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said when millions of people died of civil war, some foreigners seemed not to care, but when there is peace, they often express concerns over this or that.

“For those who are not Cambodian, please do not act as you love Cambodians more than Cambodians themselves,” Samdech Techo Prime Minister said.



Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse