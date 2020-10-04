Cambodian PM Wishes U.S. President and First Lady Speedy Recovery

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has sent a message to H.E. Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, wishing him and the first lady speedy recovery from COVID-19 pandemic.

“My wife and I are very saddened to learn that Your Excellency and the First Lady have been tested positive for COVID-19, while the United States and the world are fighting against this new disease and addressing its severe impact on the economies and people’s livelihood,” wrote Samdech Techo Hun Sen in his message.

“My wife and I would like to convey our best wishes to Your Excellency and the First Lady for a speedy recovery and good health,” he added.

H.E. Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday, after one of the president’s aides has caught the virus.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press