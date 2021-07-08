Cambodian Premier Congratulates 4th Anniversary of Sambor Prei Kuk’s Inscription on World Heritage List

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning sent a short message to his compatriots on the occasion of the 4th anniversary of Sambor Prei Kuk’s listing as a UNESCO’s World Heritage Site (July 8, 2017-July 8, 2021).

“The inscription of these cultural treasures and ancient temples not only received international protection, but has also helped to promote Khmer cultural heritage and ancient temples on the international arena. After being inscribed on the World Heritage List, Sambor Prei Kuk has become an attractive cultural and historical site,” Samdech Hun Sen underlined.

The Premier also re-appealed to his compatriots to take part in preserving all the ancient temples throughout the country for the benefit of all generations of Cambodians.

Sambor Prei Kuk, situated in Sambo village, Sambo commune, Prasat Sambo district, Kampong Thom province, encompasses 3,000 hectare land surface in the forest, about 30 kilometres from Kampong Thom provincial town.

According to UNESCO, the archaeological site of Sambor Prei Kuk, “the temple in the richness of the forest” in the Khmer language, has been identified as Ishanapura, the capital of the Chenla Empire that flourished in the late 6th and early 7th centuries AD.

The property comprises more than a hundred temples, ten of which are octagonal, unique specimens of their genre in South-East Asia. Decorated sandstone elements in the site are characteristic of the pre-Angkor decorative idiom, known as the Sambor Prei Kuk Style. Some of these elements, including lintels, pediments and colonnades, are true masterpieces. The art and architecture developed here became models for other parts of the region and lay the ground for the unique Khmer style of the Angkor period.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press