Cambodian Prime Minister Calls for Further Contribution from Influencers to Promote Cambodia.



Phnom Penh: Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has thanked and called on all local social media influencers to further create positive contents about Cambodia to boost the country’s tourism. ‘I would like to encourage positive promotion about Cambodia because it will attract more tourists to the country. Of course, no country is perfect, but positive promotion is for our Cambodia as a whole,’ he said at the graduation ceremony of more than 8,000 students of the Royal University of Phnom Penh here this morning.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the Premier added that flights to Cambodia were fully booked when the Kingdom was celebrating the three-day Water Festival last week. ‘Thanks all social media influencers who have taken part in promoting the event,’ he underlined, stressing that social media influencers are more active to share and promote the truth about Cambodia without too much expense.

The Ministry of Tourism reported that Cambodia’s annual celeb

ration of the Water Festival drew more than 7.8 million visitors, including 89,296 foreign tourists, marking an increase of 21.4 and 28.7 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year. Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet said this traditional event was conducted smoothly and joyfully while preserving the Kingdom’s unique tradition and culture, delighting both domestic and foreign tourists.