Cambodian Red Cross Presents Condolence Message to Vietnamese counterpart

Samdach Kittiprittpundit Bun Rany Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Red Cross (CRC) has extended her sympathy and condolences to Mrs. Bui Thi Hoa, President of Vietnam Red Cross Society over the destruction caused by Typhoon Yagi.

‘I am deeply saddened to learn about the devastating typhoon Yagi subsequent landslides and severe floods that affected in northern region of Vietnam, which killed nearly 200 people and around 125 people are still missing. 800 people injured, with 130,268 houses damaged and 57,857 houses submerged,’ she said in her message to her Vietnamese counterpart.

In this hard situation, in the name of the Cambodian Red Cross (CRC) and in her personal name, Samdach Kittiprittpundit Bun Rany conveyed her heartfelt sympathy and share the suffering with the Vietnam Red Cross Society and the Vietnamese people. ‘May I send my deepest condolences to victim families and to those who lost their beloved ones,’ she added.

‘May I pray for the speedy recovery of the devastation and success in the re

storation of the ravaged areas with the joint efforts of the Vietnam Red Cross Society, IFRC and Sister National Societies, and with all the best to Vietnam people,’ she concluded.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse