Cambodian Ruling Party and Communist Party of Vietnam Committed to Foster Bilateral Cooperation

The leaders of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) have been committed to further boost the existing cooperation for the benefit of both countries, according to a press release from CPP.

The commitment was highlighted yesterday evening when CPP President Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, also Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, made a phone call to CPV General Secretary and President of Vietnam H.E. Nguyen Phu Trong, to congratulate the latter on his re-election for another five-year term during the first meeting of the 13th Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) on Sunday in Hanoi.

During the talk, both leaders expressed their satisfaction with the strong partnership and close cooperation between the CPP and CPV and the two countries, and vowed to continue working closely together to further strengthen the bilateral relations and promote the multi-sectoral cooperation.

They also congratulated all achievements and masterpieces attained in each other’s countries.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press