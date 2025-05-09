Cambodian Senate President Begins Three-Day Official Visit to Timor-Leste



Dili: Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Cambodia, kicked off his three-day official visit to Timor-Leste, at the invitation of H.E. José Ramos-Horta, President of Timor-Leste.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Samdech Techo Hun Sen and his high-level delegation arrived at Presidente Nicolau Lobato International Airport in Dili on May 7 afternoon, having successfully concluded a three-day working visit to Indonesia. The Cambodian delegation was warmly welcomed by President José Ramos-Horta, who personally drove Samdech Techo Hun Sen from the airport to his hotel.

During his stay in Timor-Leste, Samdech Techo Hun Sen is scheduled to meet separately with President José Ramos-Horta, Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmo, and Ms. Maria Fernanda Lay, Speaker of the National Parliament. Additionally, he will address a special session of the National Parliament and deliver a lecture titled ‘Hun Sen’s Lessons: From Genocide and Poverty toward Freedom and Prosper

ity’ at the Presidential Palace. The event will include members of parliament, government officials, diplomats, students, and representatives of civil society.

In recognition of his contributions to Timor-Leste, particularly its journey toward ASEAN membership, Samdech Techo Hun Sen will be awarded the Grand Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country’s highest honour. He is accompanied by First Vice President of the Senate H.E. Ouch Borith, members of the Senate and National Assembly, and other senior legislative leaders, along with officials from various ministries and institutions.