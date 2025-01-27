Cambodian Senate President Congratulates China on Spring Festival



Phnom Penh: Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has sent separate congratulatory messages to H.E. Xi Jinping, President and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and H.E. Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, on the occasion of the Spring Festival.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his warmest greetings and best wishes to the Chinese leaders and the people of China in messages dated January 27. He highlighted the ongoing collaboration between Cambodia and China, emphasizing the goal of building a high-quality, high-level, and high-standard community with a shared future.





Samdech Techo Hun Sen stated his confidence that the New Year would provide fresh impetus to advance the ironclad friendship between the two nations and further deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation. He concluded his messages with wishes for continued good health, happiness, and success to both H.E. Xi Jinping and H.E. Li Qiang.





This year, the Chinese Lunar New Year is set to be celebrated on January 29.

