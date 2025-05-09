Cambodian Senate President Engages with Indonesian Legislative Leaders



Jakarta: Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate, held separate meetings with Indonesian legislative leaders in Jakarta during his working visit to Indonesia from May 5 to 7.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Senate Spokesperson H.E. Chea Thirith reported that Samdech Techo Hun Sen met with Sultan Bachtiar Najamudin, Speaker of the Indonesian Regional Representative Council, on Tuesday, and with H.E. Ms. Puan Maharani, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Indonesia, on Wednesday.





Sultan Bachtiar Najamudin welcomed Samdech Techo Hun Sen, acknowledging him as a significant Cambodian leader who transitioned Cambodia from war to an era of peace and progress. The Indonesian Speaker expressed support for Samdech Techo’s proposal to establish the ASEAN Senate Summit Forum, highlighting its potential to strengthen regional ties and the role of senates in addressing ASEAN’s challenges.





H.E. Ms. Puan Maharani noted that Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s visit would enhance bilateral relations and cooperation between Cambodia and Indonesia. In response, Samdech Techo Hun Sen appreciated Indonesia’s role in Cambodia’s peace-building and development, emphasizing the good relations and cooperation between both ASEAN nations. He committed to boosting trade, currently valued at around US$1 billion, and increasing direct flights between the two countries.





The Cambodian Senate President invited both Sultan Bachtiar Najamudin and H.E. Ms. Puan Maharani to visit Cambodia to strengthen legislative collaboration. Both Indonesian leaders accepted the invitation and are expected to visit soon.





In addition to bilateral matters, the two sides exchanged views on global issues, including trade conflicts and geopolitical developments.

