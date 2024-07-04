Cambodian Senate President Extends Condolences over the Loss of Former French Foreign Minister Roland Dumas

President of the Cambodian Senate received here at the Senate Palace this morning French Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Jacques Pellet.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his condolences over the passing of former French Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Roland Dumas who passed away yesterday at the age 101, saying that H.E. Dumas was one of the keypersons in Cambodia’s peace negotiations towards the establishment of the Paris Peace Agreement in 1991.

Besides, Samdech Techo Hun Sen and H.E. Jacques Pellet exchanged views on the diplomatic relations between Cambodia and France, and recalled the fruitful outcomes of the recent visits of His Majesty the King, Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, and Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet to France.

H.E. Jacques Pellet reaffirmed France’s support to Cambodia’s candidacy as the host of the Francophonie Summit in 2026 which is expected to be attended by delegates from more than 90 nations.

Regarding investment, 250 Frenc

h businessmen will attend the Cambodia-France Business Forum to be held next week in Phnom Penh, he told Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

The ambassador also mentioned about the possible visit of French Senate President H.E. Gerard Larcher to Cambodia at the end of 2024.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen highly appreciated to progress of the Cambodia-France cooperation and wished France success in hosting the Olympic Games and the 19th Francophonie Summit this year.

The former Prime Minister of Cambodia thanked France for her support to Cambodia’s development as well as her candidacy for the host of the 20th Francophonie Summit in 2026.

The meeting also touched on other areas of cooperation including economy, trade, tourism, health, education, digitalisation, military and so on.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse