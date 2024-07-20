Cambodian Senate President: Passing of H.E. Nguyen Phu Trong, a Great Loss for Viet Nam

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Cambodia, on Friday extended his sincere condolences over the passing of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Viet Nam H.E. Nguyen Phu Trong, saying that this is a great loss for Viet Nam.

‘It is with profound grief to learn of the passing of H.E. Mr. Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Viet Nam on July 19, 2024 in Hanoi, Viet Nam. The passing of the Late Excellency Nguyen Phu Trong not only causes a great loss to the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam but also to the Party and to the people of Viet Nam,’ Samdech Techo Hun Sen wrote in a condolence message to Vietnamese President H.E. To Lam.

His great achievements and noble works will forever be remembered in the heart of the Vietnamese people, the Cambodian senate president underlined.

‘In this moment of deep sorrow, please allow me to extend my deepest sorrow, sympathy and condolences on behalf of the Senate of the

Kingdom of Cambodia and the People of Cambodia to Your Excellency and especially through you to the bereaved families of the Late Nguyen Phu Trong, for this immense loss. May his soul rest in peace,’ he concluded.

According to Vietnam News Agency (VNA), H.E. Nguyen Phu Trong passed away on July 19 afternoon at the age of 80 due to old age and severe illness.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse