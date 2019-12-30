Cambodian Senate President Speaks Highly of Timor-Leste Ambassador’s Mission

Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum, President of the Senate of Cambodia, has lauded the success of the diplomatic mission of H.E. Ms. Felicidade de Sousa Guterres as Ambassador of Timor-Leste to the Kingdom.

During their farewell meeting here at the Senate Palace this morning, Samdech Say Chhum said H.E. Ms. Felicidade de Sousa Guterres had contributed significantly to strengthening and expanding the cooperation between the two countries and peoples.

He noted the exchange of visits between both countries' leaders and senior officials and their mutual support in the framework of international cooperation.

Samdech Say Chhum also affirmed the Senate's readiness to cooperate closely with the new Ambassador and Embassy of Timor-Leste in order to further boost the existing friendship and cooperation for the mutual interest of Cambodia and Timor Leste and their peoples.

In reply, H.E. Ms. Felicidade de Sousa Guterres attributed the success of her four-year diplomatic mission to support from the Senate, National Assembly, Royal Government and all national institutions of Cambodia.

The outgoing diplomat highly valued the rapid development of Cambodia, especially the progress of Phnom Penh, stressing that this is a good model for Timor-Leste.

H.E. Ms. Felicidade de Sousa Guterres expressed her profound thanks to the Royal Government of Cambodia for its support to the full membership of Timor-Leste in ASEAN.

