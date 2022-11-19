Cambodian Senate, Vietnamese NA Reach Cooperation MoU

AKP Phnom Penh, The General Secretariat of Cambodian Senate and the Office of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) sign here this afternoon a cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to contribute to fostering the cooperation between the two parliaments.

The MoU was inked between H.E. Oum Sarith, Secretary General of the Senate of Cambodia and H.E. Bui Van Cuong, Head of the Vietnamese NA Office, under the presidency of Senate President Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum and H.E. Vuong Dinh Hue, Chairman of Vietnamese NA, following their courtesy meeting.

The MoU is aimed to contribute to strengthening the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between both neighbouring nations and to enhancing the cooperation between the General Secretariats of the two countries’ parliaments.

Under the MoU, the Cambodian Senate General Secretariat and the Vietnamese NA Office will tighten their solidarity and promote their cooperation in various forms to support the two parliaments and parliamentary committees of the two countries in performing their functions and duties as stated in their respective constitutions and laws.

During their bilateral meeting, Samdech Say Chhum and H.E. Vuong Dinh Hue welcomed the achievements and rapid development of each other’s country and expressed their satisfaction with the good cooperation between both nations, particularly between the two parliaments.

While the Vietnamese NA chairman reaffirmed his commitment to further boost the bilateral relationship and cooperation, Samdech Say Chhum encouraged the two sides make more efforts to take full advantage of existing cooperation mechanisms to increase the trade volume, investment and tourism to ensure macroeconomic stability, curb inflation, strengthen ownership, independence, and prevent foreign interference.

The senate president also congratulated the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam NAs on the decision to elevate the level of the Development Triangle Area (CLV-DTA) Meeting, from the level of Foreign Affairs Committee Chairmen to that of NA Presidents, which will be held every two years. Laos will chair the meeting in 2023.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press