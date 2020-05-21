Cambodian Senior Official: 13th ASEM Summit to Continue as Planned

The 13th Asia-Europe Summit (ASEM13) will continue to be held in Cambodia as scheduled, said H.E. Luy David, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Head of the ASEM13 National Secretariat.

“Up to now, the National Committee for Organising the ASEM13, as well as the Committee’s Secretariat continue the summit’s preparations as already set and approved by the leaders of the 53 Asia-Europe nations. In addition, the invitation letters signed by the Head of the Royal Government of Cambodia have been through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to all parties, and some leaders have already confirmed their attendance,” H.E. Luy David told AKP this morning.

H.E. Luy David also expressed his concern over the possible risk affecting the organisation of the summit, slated for Nov. 16-17, 2020.

“I would like to emphasise that the only risk that can affect the orgnaisation of this summit is the COVID-19 issue, and that is why we must continue to pay close attention to the evolution of this pandemic situation both in Cambodia and the world,” he underlined.

“For us, we have already done a lot of preparations for this November summit in Phnom Penh. For example, the construction of the venue is almost completed while logistics for the Heads of State/Government of the 53 countries and partners have already been prepared,” he added.

This morning, the National Committee for Organising the ASEM13 held a meeting to discuss continued preparations for the upcoming summit under the presidency of H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Organising Committee.

The ASEM 13 will take place on Nov. 16-17, 2020, under the theme “Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth”.

Cambodia’s proposed theme reflects the Kingdom’s efforts to promote ASEM as one of the cornerstones of global governance. Its thematic concept focuses on the interaction of four main ideas: Multilateralism, Growth, Sustainable Development and Prosperity. Reflecting the key principle that the prosperity of both continents is the ultimate objective of the ASEM Process, the Summit will reinforce Asia-Europe partnership to ensure that multilateralism can bring about global growth that is not only “sustainable” but can also be “shared”.

Alongside ASEM13, seven side-events will take place: 13th Asia-Europe People’s Forum, 11th Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership Meeting, ASEM Cultural Festival 2020, 12th Asia-Europe Labour Forum, 17th Asia-Europe Business Forum, 10th ASEF Editors’ Roundtable, and 4th ASEF Young Leaders Summit.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press