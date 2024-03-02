Cambodian Senior Official Attends 12th Security and Foreign Affairs Sub-Committee Meeting on CLV-DTA



A Cambodian delegation led by H.E. MEAS Kim Heng, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Security and Foreign Affairs Sub-committee of Cambodia, has attended the 12th Security and Foreign Affairs Sub-Committee Meeting on Cambodia-Laos-Viet Nam Development Triangle Area (CLV-DTA) in Attapeu, Laos.

The meeting was held as part of the 13th Meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee on the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Development Triangle Area (CLV-DTA JCC) co-chaired by H.E. Ms. CHAM Nimul, Minister of Commerce of Cambodia, and her Vietnamese and Lao counterparts from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2024.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during the meeting in the field of security and foreign affairs, H.E. MEAS Kim Heng highlighted the importance of cooperation among CLV countries including the prevention of human and drugs trafficking, illegal border crossing, Unexploded Ordnance clearance, and cooperation of local autho

rities in addressing challenges to promote trade, investment, infrastructure, tourism, agriculture and people-to-people connectivity in line with the spirit of the 11th Summit of CLV-DTA and the MoU toward the Formulation of the Special Preferential Policies for CLV-DTA.

Worth noting that the 13th Ministerial Meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee on ‘CLV-DTA’ agreed to conclude the draft Master Plan for Socio-Economic Development in the CLV-DTA up to 2030 for submission to 12th CLV-DTA Summit to be held in the Kingdom of Cambodia in late 2024 for review and adoption.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse