Cambodian Senior Official for Foreign Affairs Attends the Diplomats’ Day Celebration



H.E. Secretary of State CHEM Widhya has represented H.E. SOK Chenda Sophea, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at the Reception to mark the Diplomats’ Day.

The event was organised here on Feb. 8 by H.E. Anatoly Borovik, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation, according to the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s news release.

On the occasion, H.E. Dr. CHEM Widhya delivered congratulatory remarks and paid tribute in recognition of the eminent role of diplomats dedicated to peace and security in the world for shared prosperity.

H.E. Secretary of State commended Russia as one of the few countries to celebrate the Day of Diplomats, a country with a great culture and a long tradition of having excellent Diplomats with exquisite skills.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse