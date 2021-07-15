Cambodian Snooker Player Joins PBA Team League 2021-2022

AKP Phnom Penh, A Cambodian snooker player Ms. Sruong Pheavy has joined the Professional Billiards Association (PBA) Team League 2021-2022 – an international tournament.

Taking place in South Korea from July 6 to 31, the high-level competition is participated by world class players from eight giant Korean firms.

Ms. Sruong Pheavy represents the Blue One Resort with 5 other teammates, including a Spanish national and four Koreans.

The PBA Team League 2021-2022 is a very competitive group contest, wherein the winning team will get a prize of US$100,000.

The Cambodian snooker player was excited to join such a high-level event and determined to do her best for her team as well as Cambodia.

In June this year, she also won the Blue One Resort LPBA Championship in the Republic of Korea.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press