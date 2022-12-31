Cambodian, South Korea Ink Defence Cooperation Agreement

The Cambodian Army and the Republic of Korea (RoK) Army have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation.

The signing ceremony took place virtually this week under the auspices of H.E. Lt. Gen. Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Force (RCAF) and Commander of the Royal Army and H.E. Gen. Park Jeong-hwan, Chief of Staff of the RoK Army.

The two sides recalled the establishment of diplomatic tie between Cambodia and South Korea in 1970.

They appreciated the development of bilateral relations and cooperation in all fields as well as the defence.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press