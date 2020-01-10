Cambodian Students to Visit Japan Next Week under JENESYS Programme

A group of 25 Cambodian youths are going to pay a nine-day visit to Japan next week under the JENESYS (Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youth) 2019, at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

According to a press release from the Embassy of Japan in Cambodia, these participants were selected by The Competition for Participating JENESYS 2019 Youth Exchange Programme to Japan among 488 applicants of 122 groups through the first screening by the Embassy of Japan and the second round of the group presentation competition by 48 university students of 12 groups, which was held on Oct. 17, 2019 at the Cambodia-Japan Cooperation Centre (CJCC), Phnom Penh under the theme of My Province, My Hometown.

During their stay in Japan from Jan. 13 to 21, it pointed out, the participants will visit Tokushima prefecture, which is the host town for Cambodian athletes during the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic games in 2020 and famous for Awa Odori, one of the biggest traditional dance festival in Japan.

They will try Awa Odori dance and join an exchange programme with Japanese university students, said the same source, adding that they will also pay a courtesy call on Governor of Tokushima Prefecture and experience homestay as well as Japanese culture.

The JENESYS aims to promote mutual trust and understanding among the people of Japan and other participating countries and to build a basis for future friendship and cooperation. Through the programme, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has invited more than 2,100 Cambodian youths since 2007.

It is expected that the participants will deepen their understanding of Japan and after coming back, share their experience widely with Cambodian people, concluded the press release.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press