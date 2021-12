AKP Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Prak Sokhonn (Pic. 1), Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and his visiting Thai counterpart H.E. Don Pramudwinai (Pic. 2) give here this morning a joint press conference on the outcomes of their bilateral meeting and the 11th Meeting of the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation between Cambodia and Thailand.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press