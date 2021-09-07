Cambodian Top Diplomat Heads for Official Visit in the Republic of Korea

Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, left here last night to pay an official visit to the Republic of Korea (ROK) and co-chair the 11th Mekong-ROK Foreign Ministers Meeting.

The visit is made at the invitation of H.E. Chung Eui-yong, Minister of Foreign Affairs of ROK.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation AKP received last week, while staying in ROK from Sept. 6 to 8, H.E. Prak Sokhonn will hold official talks with H.E. Chung Eui-yong during which matters of bilateral cooperation such as political and defence, development, economic, science and technology, will be discussed in order to further strengthen and expand the existing good relations between the two countries. Views on regional and international issues of common interests will also be exchanged.

In the afternoon of Sept. 8, both foreign ministers will also physically co-chair the 11th Mekong-ROK Foreign Ministers Meeting. The Meeting will also be participated by the Foreign Ministers of the Mekong countries, namely Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand and Viet Nam, via videoconference.

The Meeting will review the progress made thus far in the Mekong-ROK cooperation, the mechanism set out in the Plan of Action (2021-2025), private sector engagement, and the future direction of the mechanism. The Mekong-ROK Foreign Ministers will also share views on regional and global issues, including joint commitment to addressing global public health threats posed by COVID-19.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press