Cambodian Top Diplomat Receives a Farewell Call from Ambassador of Timor-Leste

H.E. Ms. Felicidade de Sousa Guterres, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste paid here yesterday a farewell visit to Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Prak Sokhonn, at the end of her diplomatic term in Cambodia.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFA-IC) H.E. Koy Kuong told reporters that during the farewell meeting, H.E. Prak Sokhonn expressed his high appreciation for the four-year diplomatic mission of H.E. Ms. Felicidade de Sousa Guterres in Cambodia.

The Cambodian top diplomat also spoke highly of the efforts of H.E. Ms. Felicidade de Sousa Guterres in boosting the good relations and cooperation between Cambodia and Timor-Leste.

For her part, the outgoing ambassador expressed profound thanks to the Royal Government of Cambodia as well as the MFA-IC for their good cooperation for the success of her mission as well as for their support for the full membership of her country in ASEAN.

H.E. Ms. Felicidade de Sousa Guterres underlined that Cambodia is a country for Timor-Leste to take as a model for development.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press