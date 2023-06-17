  • June 18, 2023
Cambodian Top Diplomat to Attend Informal Discussion on Myanmar in Thailand

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will attend the informal discussion on Myanmar to be held on June 18-19, 2023 in Thailand.

The participation will be made at the invitation of H.E. Don Pramudwinai, care-taker Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand.

This face-to-face exchange will contribute to deciphering ways to follow up to suggestions made by some leaders at the 42nd ASEAN Summit in May 2023, and further advance the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) and the 15-point ASEAN Leaders’ Review and Decision on the Implementation of the 5PC.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse

