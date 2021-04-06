Cambodian Top Diplomat to Attend Open-Ended Troika Dialogue between ASEAN and UK

H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, as the incoming ASEAN Chair in 2022, will participate in the Open-Ended Troika Dialogue between ASEAN Foreign Ministers and the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom.

At the invitation of H.E. Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof, Minister of Foreign Affairs II of Brunei Darussalam, the Cambodian top diplomat will take part in the event to be held on April 8 via videoconference, pointed out a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The dialogue is expected to cover ways and means to further strengthen close engagement between ASEAN and the United Kingdom to address common regional and global health concerns, particularly COVID-19 pandemic, how to broaden and deepen economic cooperation in building a resilient and sustainable economic recovery, and enhancement of commitment in addressing the issues of climate change, the same source underlined.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press