Cambodian Top Diplomat to Attend Special ASEAN-Russia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 This Week

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Prak Sokhonn will participate in the Special ASEAN-Russia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 via Video-Conference this week.

The Special Meeting is scheduled for June 17, 2020 at 14:00 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFA-IC), pointed out a press release of MFA-IC issued this morning.

The Meeting will be co-chaired by Indonesia, as the current Country Coordinator for ASEAN-Russia Dialogue Relations, and the Russian Federation, it added.

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation will exchange views on best practices and lessons learnt in countering the pandemic, discuss ways to enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interests and strengthen the ASEAN-Russia Strategic Partnership, particularly on public health, underlined the same source.

According to the press release, this Video-Conference is held amidst a tough and hectic time of unprecedented global challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, which needs collective combat through unity and solidarity that rest upon the foundation of an effective multilateralism. It will mark a new step forward in the ASEAN-Russia Strategic Partnership for long-term collaboration and cooperation.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press