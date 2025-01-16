Cambodian Top Diplomat to Participate in ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in Malaysia



Phnom Penh: Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Prak Sokhonn will lead a delegation to participate in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat (AMM Retreat) in Malaysia, at the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart H.E. Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan. The AMM Retreat is scheduled to take place in Langkawi on Jan. 18-19 under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the AMM Retreat will discuss the follow-up to the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits held in October 2024 in Vientiane, Lao PDR, and the priorities and deliverables of Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025. The Ministers will also exchange views on ASEAN external relations as well as regional and international issues of common interest and concern, it added.





On the sidelines of the Retreat, the source pointed out, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister is expected to have bilateral meetings with some of his ASEAN counterparts on further deepening bilateral and multilateral cooperation frameworks.

