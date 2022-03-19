Cambodian, Vietnamese Armed Forces Encouraged to Continue Cooperation for Safe Border

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has encouraged the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) to continue their cooperation in order to maintain safety and security at the common border.

The encouragement was made here this morning when the Premier was receiving visiting Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong, Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff of VPA, according to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen praised the contribution of the Cambodian and Vietnamese armed forces to the strengthening of the ties of friendship and cooperation between both countries and urged them to do their best to turn the common border into an area of development, peace and friendship.

Besides, he briefed his guest on Cambodia’s vaccination policy, allowing the country to reopen in all sectors as well as the new measures to relax entry rules such as the removal of the requirements for PCR negative test for COVID-19 within 72 hours before arriving in Cambodia and for rapid test upon arrival at the airport, and the resumption of Visa on Arrival.

For his part, Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong congratulates Cambodia on its success in controlling the COVID-19 spread and high vaccination rate as well as on its ASEAN chairmanship, especially the successful hosting of 19th ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces’ Meeting in physical format.

Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong said both armed forces will hold a meeting at the border to strengthen the friendship and expand cooperation on national defence, create a hotline to jointly solve all possible issues on time, conduct research and emergency rescue training, share information, and maintain security and safety at the border.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press