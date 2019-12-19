Cambodian, Vietnamese Forces Hold Cross-border Disaster Rescue Drill

Over 1,000 Cambodian and Vietnamese forces have been actively participating in the cross-border disaster rescue exercise along the common border at Svay Rieng province (Cambodia) and Long An province (Vietnam).

Themed Joint Exercise on Chemical Substance Victim Rescue and Humanitarian Aid, the joint drill was officially opened and wrapped up yesterday under the presidency of Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the National Defence and his Vietnamese counterpart H.E. Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich.

The nine-day (Dec. 10-18) exercise is aimed to exchange experience on disaster rescue and humanitarian work between the two neighbouring nations.

According to H.E. Gen. Moeung Samphan, Cambodian Secretary of State for National Defence and Head of the Joint Disaster Rescue Exercise Organising Committee, the participating forces, of them 265 are Vietnamese, took part in intelligence-gathering, cleaning, detoxification, first aid and emergency rescue.

Besides, the participating forces conducted humanitarian activities such as providing medical treatment, food for the victims, and preventing disease breakouts.

On the initiative of Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Cambodia will conduct joint military exercise with other neighbouring countries, including Laos and Thailand, underlined H.E. Gen. Moeung Samphan.

On the occasion, Samdech Tea Banh and H.E. Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich also inaugurated Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Health Centre.

