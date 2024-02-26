  • February 27, 2024
Contact

Cambodian Windsurfing Athletes Win Two Medals from International Competition in Singapore

  • February 27, 2024


Cambodian athletes grabbed two medals – a silver and a bronze – from the 3rd Singapore Open Windsurfing and Foiling Championship and Techno Asian Championship 2024, held in Singapore from Feb. 22 to 25.

Mr. Sem Brospov got the silver medal, while Mr. Keo Phearun obtained the silver medal in Windsurfing Techno 293 Plus Open event.

On their social media networks this morning, Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, and Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the Supreme Privy Council to His Majesty the King, extended their congratulations to the Cambodian medalists.

‘This is a new success of the Cambodia Sailing Federation (CSF) in the beginning of 2024,’ said Samdech Techo Hun Sen, speaking highly of the leadership of H.E. Tang Gordon, the CSF’s President, and H.E. Thong Rathasak, Permanent Vice President of CSF, who always provide opportunities for athletes to go to international competitions and bring medals to the nation.

The federation is also planning to s
end athletes to participate in a series of international competitions, including the Thailand Windsurfing Championship 2024 (Event2) in Thailand in early March.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse

Recent Posts

Recent News

Press Releases

การศึกษาของ ASICS ยืนยันถึงความเชื่อมโยงเชิงบวกระหว่างการออกกำลังกายกับสุขภาพจิตใจของผู้หญิง แต่เป็นที่น่ากังวลว่ากว่าครึ่งของผู้หญิงทั่วโลกเลิกหรือหยุดออกกำลังกายโดยสิ้นเชิง

February 27, 2024

Our Categories

Copyright © 2024 All Reserved By Cambodia News Gazette

RECENT NEWS