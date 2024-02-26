Cambodian Windsurfing Athletes Win Two Medals from International Competition in Singapore



Cambodian athletes grabbed two medals – a silver and a bronze – from the 3rd Singapore Open Windsurfing and Foiling Championship and Techno Asian Championship 2024, held in Singapore from Feb. 22 to 25.

Mr. Sem Brospov got the silver medal, while Mr. Keo Phearun obtained the silver medal in Windsurfing Techno 293 Plus Open event.

On their social media networks this morning, Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, and Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the Supreme Privy Council to His Majesty the King, extended their congratulations to the Cambodian medalists.

‘This is a new success of the Cambodia Sailing Federation (CSF) in the beginning of 2024,’ said Samdech Techo Hun Sen, speaking highly of the leadership of H.E. Tang Gordon, the CSF’s President, and H.E. Thong Rathasak, Permanent Vice President of CSF, who always provide opportunities for athletes to go to international competitions and bring medals to the nation.

The federation is also planning to s

end athletes to participate in a series of international competitions, including the Thailand Windsurfing Championship 2024 (Event2) in Thailand in early March.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse