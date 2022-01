Cambodian Minister of Women’s Affairs H.E. Dr. Ing Kantha Phavi (2nd R, Pic. 1) and Indian Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Dr. Devyani Khobragade (L, Pic. 1) preside over the celebration of the 73rd Republic Day of India in Phnom Penh on Jan. 28 evening.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press