Cambodian Workers Welcomes PM’s Request to Thailand for Re-entry Visa Fee Exemption



Cambodian workers in different provinces of Thailand have expressed their delight over the news that Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet negotiated with the Thai side about the exemption of re-entry visa fees for Cambodians travelling home and returning to Thailand during the Khmer New Year.

In separated video clips shared on social media networks today, the workers expressed their gratitude to Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet for making the request to the Thai side and lauded the Premier’s attention to the Cambodian workers in Thailand.

Besides, they wished Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet and the First Lady happiness and good health to lead the country toward more development in all domains.

According to the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in an official bilateral meeting with his Thai counterpart H.E. Srettha Thavisin in Bangkok on Feb. 7, Samdech Thipadei expressed deep appreciation to the Royal Thai Government for reducing fees for work visas (Non-Immigration LA Visas)

from 2,000 baht for issues of new visas and 1,900 baht for renewals to 500 baht over four years from Nov. 11, 2023 to Nov. 10, 2027. Prime Minister Srettha asked his Minister of Labour to consider Samdech Thipadei’s request to exempt Cambodians from re-entry visa fees for those traveling home and returning to Thailand during Khmer New Year (Songkran) holidays in April. Prime Minister Srettha reassured Samdech Thipadei that Cambodian workers in Thailand receive fair treatment and proper economic safety nets.

This year, the Cambodian people are going to celebrate their Traditional Khmer New Year from April 13 to 16.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse