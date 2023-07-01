Cambodian Wrestlers Bring Home Seven Medals from Championships in Thailand

Cambodian wrestlers have won seven medals at the 2023 Southeast Asian Youth Wrestling Championships at Thailand National Sports University in Phetchabun province, Thailand.

Cambodian wrestling coach Mr. Kang Den Piseth who was attending the competitions shared the update with AKP on the last day of the championships on June 29.

The seven medals were three gold, three silver and one bronze medals, and four of the medals were grabbed on the final day of the competitions.

Cambodia sent nine athletes under the ages of 20 years to join the 2023 Southeast Asian Youth Wrestling Championships for U13, U15, U17, and U20 athletes.

The championships brought together about 300 athletes, mostly from the clubs in Thailand.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse