Cambodians Living in Israel Appealed to Follow Instructions of Israeli Authorities

The Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC) has called on all Cambodian nationals living and studying in Israel to adhere to the instructions of the Israeli authorities to maintain their safety.

The RGC made the appeal in a statement released last night, adding that the Cambodian nationals in Israel can contact via WhatsApp or Telegram at +85586881688 so that the Royal Government can receive information about their safety as well as provide timely assistance if necessary.

Following the recommendations of Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and relevant Cambodian institutions have liaised with the Israeli government and relevant authorities to provide security for all Cambodians present in Israel.

“The RGC is closely monitoring the changing situation in Israel and is working closely with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of our Cambodian people there,” the statement underlined.

At the same time, the RGC is trying to connect with the Cambodian nationals there, especially students, to communicate and monitor their safety, as well as provide coordination with the Israeli authorities to help them in time during this difficult stage.

There are currently about 450 Cambodians, mostly students, living and studying in Israel.

Israel-Hamas fighting erupted on Oct. 7, 2023, leaving hundreds of dead and wounded on both sides.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse