Cambodia’s 6th Trade Centre in China to Be Launched Later This Week

Cambodia will inaugurate its 6th trade centre in China later this week to boost the relations between the two countries, mainly in the fields of trade, investment, culture and tourism.

According to Cambodian Minister of Commerce H.E. Pan Sorasak, located in Kunming city of Yunnan province, the 6th trade centre will be officially opened on Dec. 28 in the presence of H.E. Yim Chhay Ly, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Council for Agricultural and Rural Development.

The other five trade centres are in Guangzhou of Guangdong province, Xi'an of Shaanxi province, Haining of Zhejiang province, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and Yantai of Shandong province.

China is a major trade partner of Cambodia. The two-way trade reached US$6.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to rise to US$10 billion in 2023. For investment, China has invested some US$21 billion in Cambodia since 1994, especially in the areas of garment, energy, construction, infrastructure, real estate, finance, and so on.

Cambodia and China have launched the first official consultation on bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) feasibility in Beijing early this month. Cambodia-China free trade area is seen as a key drive to further boost Cambodia's economic performance.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press