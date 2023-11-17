Cambodia’s Air Traffic Shows Significant Recovery

Phnom Penh – Cambodia’s international airports recorded a substantial increase in air passenger traffic in 2023, with 4.11 million passengers handled from January to October, marking a 144 percent rise year-on-year. This was detailed in a report by the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation. Additionally, the country saw a 93 percent increase in flights compared to the same period last year, with a total of 41,596 flights.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Minister in Charge of the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation, these figures indicate a recovery of over 55 percent compared to pre-COVID-19 levels in 2019. The recent inauguration of the Siem Reap-Angkor International Airport, under the presidency of Prime Minister Samdech Moha Thipadei Hun Manet, is expected to further boost tourism, especially to Siem Reap, the country’s cultural tourism hub. The new airport will enhance Cambodia’s connectivity with other ASEAN countries, as well as China, South Korea, and Qatar.