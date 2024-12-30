Cambodia’s Cashew Nut Exports Surge to $1.15 Billion in 2024



PHNOM PENH: Cambodia generated approximately $1.15 billion from cashew nut exports in 2024, marking a 31 percent increase compared to the previous year, as the nation capitalizes on growing demand in key international markets.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the country exported over 800,000 tonnes of cashew nuts, with Vietnam being the primary destination. Uon Siloth, President of the Cambodian Cashew Association, reported that Cambodia’s total cashew nut production reached about 850,000 tonnes this year, a 26 percent increase from 2023. The Kingdom currently hosts 50 cashew nut processing enterprises, including six medium-sized factories.

Four varieties of cashew nuts-M-23, M-10, IM-4, and H-09-have been registered with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. In 2023, Cambodia earned $837 million from exporting 65,600 tonnes of cashew nuts, while in 2022, the country exported approximately 670,000 tonnes worth $1.077 billion.

Vietnam, Japan, and China continue to be the main markets fo

r Cambodia’s cashew nuts. The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries’ report indicates that cashew plantations in Cambodia span around 580,117 hectares in 2024. Kampong Thom province holds the largest cultivation area with about 147,700 hectares, followed by Kratie province with 102,500 hectares, and Rattanakiri province with 97,200 hectares.