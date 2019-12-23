Cambodia’s Coastal Areas Attract 1.3 Million Foreign Tourists

Cambodia's coastal areas are expected to attract some 1.3 million foreign tourists by the end of this year, a year-on-year increase of 4.5 percent, according to Minister of Tourism H.E. Thong Khon.

Speaking at the Sea Festival 2019 held in Kampot province on Dec. 20-22, H.E. Thong Kong expressed his belief that before the end of the year, the Kingdom would receive approximately 1.3 million international tourists, or 15 percent of the market share, and 3.4 million national tourists.

In 2020, the coastal areas would welcome 1.7 million foreign visitors and 3.5 million local visitors, and by 2030, 7.5 million international tourists are expected to visit the coastal areas with an average growth of 10 percent, along with 5.5 million national visitors at an average growth of 5 percent.

Stretching in the length of 450 kilometres in the four provinces � Kampot, Kep, Koh Kong, and Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia's coastline was recognised as a world most beautiful bay in May 2011.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press