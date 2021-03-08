Cambodia’s COVID-19 Cases Exceed 1,000

Cambodia’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 1,000, with about half are linked to the Feb. 20 event, the current cluster infections in the country.

This morning, the Ministry of Health registered 24 new COVID-19 cases; bringing the total confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 1.011.

According to the ministry’s press release, the new positive cases aged between 18 and 51 years old include 12 Chinese, 7 Cambodians, and 5 Vietnamese in Phnom Penh capital and the provinces of Preah Sihanouk, Kandal, Kampong Cham, and Kampong Thom. They are all related to the Feb. 20 Community Event.

Meanwhile, 7 patients of COVID-19 – 4 Cambodians and 3 Chinese in Phnom Penh related to the Feb. 20 incident – have successfully cured. They all have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total recovered patients in the Kingdom thus rose to 517 with no fatal case.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press