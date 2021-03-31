Cambodia’s COVID-19 Incidence Still Among Lowest in ASEAN

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the cumulative incidence of COVID-19 in Cambodia remains among the lowest in ASEAN despite a surge in cases since February.

In its weekly epidemiological report released in Geneva overnight, the WHO said cumulative cases were 13.4 people per 100,000 of population as of Tuesday.

The report said only two ASEAN countries had lower rates of cumulative incidence — Laos at 0.7 people per 100,000 of population and Vietnam at 2.7 people.

Malaysia had the highest cumulative cases in Southeast Asia (1,052.5) followed by Singapore (1,030.5), the Philippines (650.1), Myanmar (261.7), Brunei (47.1) and Thailand (41.2).

Among countries in Northeast Asia, Japan had the highest cumulative incidence (369.1) followed by the Republic of Korea (198.5) and China (7.0), the report said.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press